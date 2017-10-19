Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An expert who worked to reduce road accidents involving commercial vehicles has received a posthumous award.

Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake named Dr Will Murray as the winner of the Kevin Storey Award for Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety at the Brake Fleet Safety Awards.

Will, who died last December aged 51, was fleet research director for Bradley-based eDriving, which provides online driver training and risk management.

He was visiting fellow at universities in the UK and Australia, a founding member of Brake and a trustee of the charity.

Will gained an MSc in distribution, technology and management at Cranfield Institute of Technology and a PhD in management developments in logistics at the University of Huddersfield , where he was a senior lecturer for more than 12 years.

He became research director at interactive Driving Systems in 2004 and research director for the fleet division of its successor organisation eDriving in March last year.

Will, who lived in Nottingham, leaves a wife, Marie, and sons Sam and Joe. All three attended the awards ceremony, along with Will’s sister, Janet, to accept the award on Will’s behalf.

The award was presented by Mary Williams, Brake chief executive, who founded the charity in 1995 with Will’s help. Will continued to serve as a trustee for 21 years.

Ed Dubens, executive vice-president of eDriving FLEET, said: “Our relationship with Will and his family extends over 20 exciting years. Everyone who came in contact with Will always enjoyed every minute they spent with him. His charisma and congeniality were unrivalled and his passion for our industry and saving lives was palpable in every conversation.

“Throughout his accomplished career as an international occupational road safety expert, Will was motivated by a relentless passion for helping clients measure and maximize the impact of their safety programmes.”

Brake has also introduced a new award this year in Will’s memory. The eDriving-sponsored Dr Will Murray Award for Action and Analysis in 2017 was presented to Kent-based infrastructure services company FM Conway Ltd.

Brake’s annual Fleet Safety Awards recognise organisations for their contribution to improving the safety of at-work drivers. This year’s event, was held at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham and was attended by almost 400 guests.