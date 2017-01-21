The video will start in 8 Cancel

Members of Yassar Yakub's family and supporters of rapper Zeeno Shortz filmed a music video outside Huddersfield Police Station today.

Around 25 Zeeno supporters and Yaqub family members gathered in Market Square at 1.15pm on Saturday before walking the short distance to the police station in Castlegate where they made the video for the song 'Justice'.

Many of the small crowd wore ‘Justice 4 Yasser’ hoodies.

Huddersfield rapper Zeeno said he wrote the song about the tragic death of Yassar Yaqub and the situation at the moment. It will released in full next week.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was shot dead on Monday, January 2, at Ainley Top by West Yorkshire Police marksmen. Mr Yaqub was a 28-year-old, father-of-two from Crosland Moor .

West Yorkshire Police said the operation was connected to criminal possession of a firearm and the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission which is investigating the incident.

The force said its operation was “related to information received about criminal possession of a firearm, as a result of which vehicles were stopped at two separate locations.”

At the scene on the M62, a silver Audi sports car with three bullet holes in its windscreen was surrounded by other vehicles at the bottom of the sliproad of the carriageway.

An inquest held in Bradford heard a firearm was found in the front passenger footwell of the Audi.