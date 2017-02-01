Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People now have a rare chance to become a firefighter in West Yorkshire.

It is eight years since the brigade recruited and thousands of applicants are expected from all corners of West Yorkshire and beyond for the 100-plus posts over the next three years.

The recruitment campaign features the theme ‘Ordinary to Extraordinary’, which captures the essence of who our firefighters are and who the brigade is looking for – ordinary people who do an extraordinary job. West Yorkshire’s new Chief Fire Officer, John Roberts, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the men and women of West Yorkshire to join our highly experienced and dedicated team.

“The role of a firefighter has changed considerably over the years, with prevention playing as much of a part as fire and rescue. If you join us, you will learn some incredible skills, work with some wonderful people and overcome obstacles you never thought possible. Ultimately, you will have an extremely rewarding and fulfilling career by serving to protect the people of West Yorkshire. If you think you’re up for the challenge, we want to hear from you!”

Jobs in Huddersfield: Find your next one here

WYFRS has launched a recruitment website (www.joinwyfirefighters.com) , which is a one-stop-shop for information on entry requirements, the recruitment process and information about the organisation.

Anyone interested in attending an awareness day should visit www.joinwyfirefighters.com and register their interest. Only those who have registered their interest and received confirmation they have a place will be able to take part. However, if you do not attend an awareness day, it does not preclude you from applying for a job. Job applications can be made via the website between March 1 and April 9.

For further information about the recruitment process and entry requirements, please call 01274 655745 or email wholetimeapplications@westyorksfire.gov.uk

Alternatively, you can follow the campaign on our Facebook page facebook.com/westyorkshirefire or on Twitter @WYFRS