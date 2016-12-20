Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield hospital has been criticised for operations cancelled due to broken equipment, ‘dated’ wards and out-of-date food.

The Huddersfield Hospital, in Birkby, is a private unit which charges a premium, with services costing thousands of pounds.

A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found the hospital’s services were in many cases, far from premium.

The government health watchdog gave the hospital, on Birkby Hall Road, an amber ‘requires improvement’ rating.

It receives the amber rating for safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and its management plus a ‘good’ rating for its caring treatment of patients.

During its inspection earlier this year, the CQC found:

- ‘a high number’ of operations were cancelled due to a lack of equipment, broken equipment or a breakdown in procedures to assess patients before their procedures (pre-assessment);

- some operations were even cancelled at the last minute – after anaesthetic has been administered;

- out-of-date microwave meals for patients in a fridge and a freezer with a broken thermometer;

- falling masonry, potholes in the drive, and a lack of fire doors in theatre;

- ‘dated’ looking patient rooms and clinical areas.

The CQC reported that ‘reasonable adjustments’ had not been made for disabled patients.

And it was critical of the hospital’s managers.

Chief Inspector of Hospitals Professor Sir Mike Richards said: “Not all leaders had the necessary experience, or knowledge for aspects of their role.”

The CQC found that hospital’s overall strategy was ‘not well developed’ and that some of its plan were out-of-date.

The report noted that some risks raised three years ago had not been dealt with.

Earlier the Examiner reported that a ‘never event’ had occurred where doctors operated on the wrong part of a patient.

The CQC, however, had praise for some the hospital.

Prof Richards said: “All patients we spoke with said they had been looked after with compassion and their dignity had been respected. An internal survey showed over 97% of patients were satisfied with the care they had received.”

It also noted several areas of outstanding practice including its internal communications and physiotherapy.

A spokesman for The BMI Huddersfield Hospital said: “The inspection was in February and since then we have a new senior team in place at the hospital. Theatres have been refurbished and there is an ongoing programme of improvement works.

“We remain committed to patient care and continued improvement.”

Here are the approximate costs of treatment at the hospital.

Ankle surgery - £4,995Bunion repair - £4,095

Cataract removal (one eye, including lens implant) – £2,150

Circumcision (adult) - £2,095

Hip replacement - up to £12,600

Knee replacement - up to £13,345

Prostate removal - £14,595

Wisdom tooth removal - £2,230

Tonsils removed (adult) - £2,545

Varicose veins removed (one leg) - £3,195

Some patients, however, may have private medical insurance which would cover the cost – or some of the cost – of the above treatments.