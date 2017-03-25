Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of guns seized by police in West Yorkshire has risen by almost 50% in three years – with children as young as 11 among those arrested.

A total of 292 guns, imitation guns and stun guns were seized in 2014, compared with 333 in 2015 and 431 last year.

Arrests for possessing a firearm also rose – up from 75 in 2014, to 159 in 2014 and 177 last year, a Freedom of Information request revealed.

Children aged 11, 12 and 13 were among those arrested.

The figures were released amid increased concerns about gun crime in Huddersfield, with shootings in Birkby, Dalton, Sheepridge, Deighton, Lockwood and Fartown.

A force spokesman said it took firearms incidents very seriously.

“We want to reduce the amount of knives and guns on our streets and make sure they don’t fall into the wrong hands and held a very successful weapons surrender in January which saw 110 guns and 158 bladed and offensive weapons surrendered, as well as 300 rounds of ammunition.

“We take a proactive approach to removing firearms from the streets and hope the public are reassured that these weapons have been taken out of circulation and no longer pose a potential threat to our communities.

“West Yorkshire Police will continue to work closely with the public and partners to tackle violent crime to ensure that our communities remain safe.”