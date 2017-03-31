Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Ritz at Brighouse is set to re-open tonight, Friday, March 31, as talks continue aimed at resolving a dispute with the Ritz Hotel in London.

The nightspot closed its doors on Saturday, February 25, after the Ritz in London threatened legal action if the Bradford Road venue did not cease trading under its current name.

But owner Glenn Smith is re-opening the popular music venue following legal advice and its website is also up and running.

The venue will host a Tamla Motown/Soul Night featuring Souled as Seen from 8pm tonight and has announced a number of dates for future events on its website – www.liveattheritz – and Facebook page.

On Saturday, April 1 from 7.45pm will be a Ballroom Party Night while next Friday, April 7, there will be an 80s Disco Night from 8pm with six-piece band Vibetown.

Mr Smith, who spent two years building up the business, was given an ultimatum by the hotel’s solicitors to cease trading under the Ritz name by the end of February.

Mr Smith said he could not afford to rebrand the venue or fight the case in court. However, an experienced intellectual property lawyer has taken up the case.