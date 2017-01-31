Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chairman of Rochdale AFC has apologised to Town fans for the state of the ground, calling it a “massive embarrassment”.

Rochdale boss Russ Green said he had written to Huddersfield Town fans who had taken the time to complain about the bird muck-splattered seats and flooded toilets.

Mr Green told the Examiner he had become aware of problems only after Saturday’s FA Cup game had ended.

“I have replied to each complaint individually and I welcome the feedback. To be fair it’s a massive embarrassment.

“We have systems in place and staff who do clean up but things have been missed. I have had a meeting with staff and given them a massive blasting because it is not acceptable.”

Mr Green said the club prided itself on making visitors feel welcome.

He hadn’t been aware of the problems until after the game, which Town won 4-0.

“I found out Saturday afternoon, which was too late.”

He said stewards had alerted maintenance staff to the filthy seats during the game and some had been washed. A blocked toilet had since been fixed, he added.

He has received seven emails from Huddersfield fans who had complained to the club. Stadium improvements are planned but there was a “shoestring budget”, he added.