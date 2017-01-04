Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman left with a scarred nose after a pub attack said she no longer felt safe going out.

Samantha Wadkin was left with the permanent mark after being headbutted in the face as she enjoyed a night out with friends in Huddersfield.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that since the assault four months ago she has avoided socialising in the town and wears extra makeup to cover up the blemish.

Ms Wadkin was attacked by Mica Sykes, who was out celebrating her 21st birthday and had little recollection of the incident due to her drunken state.

The court was told that the attack happened in The Hart Bar at 11.30pm on August 6.

Miss Wadkin was in the Cloth Hall Street premises with friends when they became involved in a row with another group including single mother Sykes.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “Miss Sykes suddenly grabbed her (Miss Wadkin) by the shoulders and headbutted her in the face.

“This was witnessed by the door supervisor and he ejected both Miss Sykes and her friends from the premises.

“Miss Wadkin sustained a cut to the bridge of her nose and was left with 1cm of scarring.”

Sykes, of Hall Cross Road in Lowerhouses, said she couldn’t remember the incident as she had been drinking.

However her sister told her that she had assaulted someone and she was shown CCTV footage which made her feel “embarrassed” by her behaviour.

In a victim personal statement read out to the court, Miss Wadkin said she was now forced to use taxis because she was afraid to walk to work.

Mr Bozman said: “She’s had some anxiety as a result of the incident and it’s caused her some considerable pain and embarrassment.

“She has since avoided Huddersfield socially and her scarring has left her feeling self-conscious and she can’t go out and meet people.

“Four months later she’s still aware of the mark on her nose and feels the need to cover it up with extra make-up and sunglasses.”

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said that her client had very little memory of the attack as on the night she was enjoying her 21st birthday party.

She told magistrates: “The defendant was out with friends and there were issues between the two groups of girls.

“She accepts responsibility and wishes to apologise to the complainant through me. On this occasion she was out of control.”

Mrs Sharpe added that Sykes has since sought help from her GP and reduced her alcohol intake.

She was ordered to pay £300 compensation to Miss Wadkin as well as £85 court costs.

Sykes has to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitative activities.