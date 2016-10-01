A woman was assaulted by her ex-partner as he tried to stop her from getting into a taxi, a court heard.

Sebastian Jeleniewski, of Riddings Road in Deighton, had been banned from contacting Joanna Zientkiewicz.

Because of problems between them when they separated she obtained the non-molestation order, Kirklees magistrates were told.

However, the 37-year-old breached the order on June 6 when Ms Zientkiewicz was visiting a friend in Drysdale Fold in Ferndale.

Robert Campbell, prosecuting, said: “She left to go home and called for a taxi and when the taxi came she came out into the street.

“She saw the defendant running up the street towards her and he pulled at her to stop her from getting into the taxi.

“He further pulled her and dragged her around, causing a graze to her knee.”

Magistrates heard that ultimately Ms Zientkiewicz was able to get back into her friend’s home.

He banged on the doors and windows shouting and police were called.

Jeleniewski, aided in court by a Polish interpreter, originally denied charges of assault and breaching a non-molestation order.

However, he was found guilty of the offences following a trial earlier this month at the Huddersfield court.

Aftaab Hussain, mitigating, explained that the end of the couple’s relationship had not been straightforward and they had experienced numerous problems since.

He told magistrates that his client’s ex gave him a kiss at the scene of the incident.

Magistrates heard that Jeleniewski was drunk on the day and had a problem with alcohol as he drank to overcome his emotions.

Mr Hussain added that he intended to appeal the decision against him.

Magistrates sentenced him to a curfew for 10 weeks, which will be electronically monitored.

He has to pay £50 compensation to his former partner as well as £150 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.