If Twin Peaks hero Special Agent Dale Cooper went to Poundland and found one of these Toblerone rivals he might exclaim: “Damn fine choccy.”

This tasty confectionary named after the surreal TV series – currently running for a third season – is set to give the ubiquitous Swiss chocolate bar a run for its money.

Sweet-toothed fans had expressed their disappointment when Mondelēz International reduced the weight of their Toblerone and spaced the chocolate peaks further apart.

No such nonsense with the Poundland Twin Peaks bar which – you’ve guessed it – costs £1.

Poundland has stores on New Street and Victoria Lane, Huddersfield plus Princess of Wales Shopping Centre, Dewsbury.

According to the Birmingham Mail the Brum-made bars have a more British chocolate flavour compared to the super-sweet nougat laced Swiss Toblerone.

Poundland trading director Barry Williams said of Twin Peaks: “Poundland shoppers are savvy and the change in their favourite chocolate bar last Christmas didn’t go unnoticed.

“That’s why we’ve created a new £1 alternative for them - the size they wanted, with a British taste, and with all the spaces in the right places.”