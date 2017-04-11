Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A candle is thought to have started a blaze which has gutted a house in Huddersfield.

A mother and her two children have had to be rehoused after the fire ripped through part of their terraced home in Marsh .

The blaze broke out in an attic bedroom at St James’s Road, at 12.15pm today.

It is thought to have been caused by an unattended candle which was blown onto material by a gust of wind from an open window and then took hold.

Huddersfield Watch Commander Andy Rose said the people inside included a mother in her 40s and her 11-year-old daughter who raised the alarm along with the woman’s 19-year-old son.

Watch Commander Rose said: “The fire has spread to an adjacent bathroom. There was quite an intense heat and the whole house is now completely uninhabitable.”

Two fire engines from Huddersfield fire station were sent to the scene along with one from Rastrick.

The severe damage could clearly be seen from the road and a skylight is open to ventilate the house.

Mr Rose added that a smoke detector appeared to have worked but was burned along with everything else.

St James Road is a side straight off the main Westbourne Road and has the Westbourne GP doctors surgery on it with St James Hall on it which is used by several groups.