Plans are well in hand for the 2017 Lions Clubs’ Charity Challenge.

The event, which take place on Sunday, May 14, in and around Beaumont Park, is set to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

The event, now in its 28th year, is organised by the Lions Clubs of Holmfirth & Meltham and Huddersfield and in partnership with the Kirklees Countryside Volunteers.

There will be a 20k guided walk – an established firm favourite – which starts and finishes in the park along with a three-mile guided or unguided walk organised by the Friends of Beaumont Park. For wheelchair users and people with pushchairs there will be one-mile route featuring a cartoon theme with the youngsters in mind.

Event chairman Graham Isley said: “This is an event for the smaller charities to get involved just as much as the larger ones. We do all the organising and collections, administration and promoting and all the money raised for the charity goes to the charity.”

Over the last 24 years, the challenge has raised more than half a million pounds for dozens of charities.

Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-lions-club-of-huddersfield-8383615366

The pre-registration entry fees – which can be paid on the day – are £6 for adults and £3 for children.