A skip hire boss will be taken to his final resting place in a convoy – on one of his own lorries.

Tristan Lee, who ran Brighouse-based CPR Skip Hire for 10 years, has died from cancer aged 51.

He married his long-term partner Clare in March, four days after he was diagnosed with a tumour in his stomach.

Mr Lee, a lorry enthusiast who had about 10 trucks in his collection, will be taken to his funeral on Saturday on board his pride-and-joy, a T Cab Scania show truck.

Around 100 trucks and other vehicles will form a convoy from the couple’s home in Atlas Mill Road, Brighouse, to his skip yard in Armytage Road and then onto the funeral service at the Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top.

The convoy will then go to the Carr Green Lane cemetery in Rastrick and back to the Cedar Court Hotel.

Mr Lee was born into a showman’s family and settled in Bradford before moving to Brighouse. He and Clare were together for 15 years and had a son together. They have five children between them.

Mr Lee died on October 24 and will be carried to his funeral on a truck he bought himself for his 50th birthday.

A well-known and respected businessman, Clare paid tribute to her husband and said: “He was a fantastic husband and dad who looked after us all and gave me the best life I could have wished for.”

The convoy will leave Atlas Mill Road at 9.30am for the funeral at the Cedar Court at 10.30am.