Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 20 real ales will be on tap at a fundraising beer festival.

The Colne Valley Lions Club is hosting its 17th annual Slaithwaite Moonraker Beer Festival to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

With 24 beers and two ciders available, Prosecco has also been added to the menu at £10 per bottle.

Festival co-ordinator Russell Parkinson said: “This year – the centenary year of the Lions organisation – we are supporting the RNLI.

“It’s the same year that the Golcar branch of the Ladies Lifeboat Guild is marking its 90th year.”

The money raised will fund training, which costs £1,500 for every new crew member, and equipment such as a full all-weather kit, which costs £1,600.

“We are fortunate once again to receive sponsorship for our beer glasses from Selbie Opticians,” Russell added.

“Stephen Selbie, the former owner of the business, has supported us for a number of years and now new owner Kelly Plahay is pleased to continue supporting this local community project.”

The Slaithwaite Moonraker Beer Festival takes place at Slaithwaite Conservative Club, which is on Britannia Road, from Thursday November 16 to Saturday November 18.

The festival is open on Thursday and Friday from 6pm-11pm and 12pm-11pm on Saturday.

Entry is £3 on Thursday and £4 on Friday and Saturday payable on the door.