An unusual team of litter pickers took to the water to clear the banks of the Calder & Hebble Navigation.

Canoeists and canal enthusiasts joined forces to clear last winter’s flood litter between Battyeford Island and Ledgard Flood Lock.

The Canal & River Trust teamed up with the Environment Agency in response to requests by local residents, businesses and South Pennines Boat Club to clear the debris and make the river a more attractive place to visit and enjoy once again,

Twenty canoeists from the Pennine Canoe and Rowing Club tackled the water-bound litter with 15 volunteers scouring the bank, who were comprised of members of the Trust and the Agency, local boaters from Mirfield’s South Pennine Boat Club and the Safe Anchor Trust, and members of the public.

Temperatures of three degrees welcomed the workers who soon warmed to their task and collected over 20 sacks of rubbish, mainly plastic bags and cans, as well as a six-foot length of metal fencing and a discarded fridge.

Canoeist and litter picker Matt Beck said: “We were invited to help by the Canal & River Trust. We’re a Mirfield-based club and in our future plans we are hoping to build a boathouse on the island and also put in a nature trail.

“Whenever possible, we like to try and help the local community.”