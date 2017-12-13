The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage boy has admitted causing the deaths of five people in a horrific car crash in Leeds last month.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to five counts of death by dangerous driving at Leeds Crown Court today.

Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12; his brother, Elliot Thornton-Kimmitt, 14; Darnell Harte, 15; Robbie Meerun, 24, and Anthony Armour, 24, died in the crash in which a stolen Renault Clio hit a tree in Stonegate Road, Meanwood, on November 25.

Postmortem examinations determined all five died from multiple injuries, Det Insp Andrew Naismith told Wakefield Coroners Court earlier this week, Leeds Live reports.

Judge Peter Collier QC, the recorder of Leeds, warned the teen he faced a long time in custody.

He also said the prosecution would be putting together a full account of what happened on the night of the crash, to be presented to the court during the sentencing.

Following today's short hearing, the teen was kept in custody.

He is due to appear in front of the court again on January 26, 2018, where he will be sentenced by Judge Collier.

Following the hearing, David Holderness from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was a truly shocking crime in which five young people lost their lives.

“The defendant acted in a supremely dangerous way, driving erratically and at great speed in a residential area.

"Tragically his victims paid the price of the driver’s utter irresponsibility with their lives.

"Our thoughts remain with their families and friends, and I hope the driver’s admission of guilt today is of some comfort to them in their grief.”