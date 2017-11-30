Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who repeatedly stole from Huddersfield shops to light up his flat has been sentenced to a community order.

Aaron O’Keefe targeted stores in the Great Northern Retail Park and the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

The 18-year-old admitted to admitted to five thefts - three of which were from the same store.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that he struggling living alone in his flat without any benefits.

On November 6 O’Keefe took dog harnesses and toys from the Pets at Home store in the Leeds Road complex.

He hid these under his coat and made his way to TK Maxx nearby, taking a watch and also concealing this under his coat.

O’Keefe was stopped outside by security and the items from both of the shops were recovered.

Magistrates were asked to take into account a further three thefts from HMV based in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

He took almost £200 worth of DVDs between October 24 and September 29 and said that he sold these on for money to buy electricity.

The court was told that the teenager was living alone and committed the offences due to difficulties with his benefits.

O’Keefe, of Manchester Road in Huddersfield, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He will have to pay £180 compensation to HMV for the stolen goods not recovered as well as £85 costs.