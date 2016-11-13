Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tenant at a social housing scheme in Huddersfield says his landlord “doesn’t want to know” after he repeatedly raised concerns about damp, litter and gas safety.

Retail manager Christian Firth, who lives at 30 Spire Court, Glebe Street, Marsh, said his ground floor property had been beset by damp which he said originated in the flat next door at number 36.

He is also worried because landlord Yorkshire Housing has posted a notice on the door at number 36 telling the occupant that a gas service is overdue and adding: “We have a concern for your safety and that of your neighbours.” It warns: “Should you fail to arrange access we will instigate legal proceedings and the possibility of capping your meter off.”

Mr Firth, 34, said Leeds-based Yorkshire Housing insisted that 36 was occupied, but he said the gas notice had been there for more than three weeks and that the tenant was no longer living there.

A back window had been left open and the readings on the gas and electricity meters – which are outside the property – suggested no gas or electricity was being used.

He said: “I have lived here for over five years and everything has been fine until the last 12 to 18 months.

“I had rising damp on my bedroom wall.

“Yorkshire Housing tried to say it was because I had been drying clothes and that it wasn’t coming from the flat next door. But a maintenance guy who went in next door said the wall was black in there and they had to treat it.”

Mr Firth, who has asthma, said damp was also affecting a storage area under his stairs, which meant he had been forced to throw out several pairs of shoes that had become mouldy and interior doors that had become rotten.

And outside, a fridge and bags of rubbish had been dumped in the grounds of the complex and left for several weeks..

“Nothing has been done,” said Mr Firth. “I have made five or six phone calls in the last two weeks and I’m always told that someone will get back to me.

“In over five years, I have only ever seen the housing manager once. It’s just ongoing. It seems they don’t want to know.”

Commenting on the gas notice, a Yorkshire Housing spokesperson said: “We’re committed to making sure our customers and their neighbours are safe through annual gas safety checks, so we understand Mr Firth’s concern. We have started to legal proceedings so we can enter the flat to carry out the safety check.

“Yorkshire Housing has always responded to Mr Firth’s enquiries but we understand there are a number of issues which are unresolved.

“A neighbourhood office will contact Mr Firth as soon as possible. With the fly tipping, it is the responsibility of the tenant to notify the council about this.”