Thieves have stolen all the scary trimmings from Greenhead Park ’s Halloween Ghost Train.

But members of Huddersfield Society of Model Engineers who run the popular miniature railway in the park have vowed that the spectral show will go on.

All the society’s Halloween displays – including an inflatable Grim Reaper, polystyrene skulls, blow-up pumpkins and Dracula emerging from his coffin – have been stolen from the lock-up garage in Marsh where they were being stored in readiness for this year’s spook-tacular.

The haul – valued at about £2,000 – also includes LED lighting, cables and transformers which were used to power the animated displays.

Society treasurer David Peace said: “The Halloween props disappeared some time in the last two weeks – displays, extension leads, transformers and 300 or 400 LED bulbs we bought last year.”

He urged people to be on the lookout for any of the displays appearing over the Halloween period and to report any such instances to the police.

And he said organisers would welcome any donations of Hallow’en items for this year’s event on Tuesday, October 31.

Anyone able to help can go to the society’s website www.huddersfield-sme.com

“We will put on a some sort of display somehow,” said Mr Peace. “We have already advertised it so we don’t want to cancel it and disappoint people who turn up.

“More than 500 people came last year. All the kids look forward to it and some go on the train two or three times. We have a really good team there. They are sociable and friendly with the children. Last year, we had a lady come from Sheffield and another from Lancashire and they could not believe how good it was.”

The 540-metre railway track and tunnel to house the society’s locomotives was opened in June, 2002, by TV personality Fred Dibnah and has since provided rides for many thousands of youngsters.

For a full line-up of Hallowe’en don’t miss this Friday’s Examiner.