Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A piece of sculpture planned for the town centre has been described as “inappropriate, unambitious and mundane” – and tacky.

Kirklees Council unveiled plans last month to install a four-metre-long reflective, curved piece of metalwork in place of a raised flower bed near the Post Office on New Street.

The piece, dubbed ‘Huddersfield Conversation’ by David Boultbee, is described as a flowing band of mirrored stainless steel.

The ‘ribbon’ look of the sculpture is designed to pay homage to Huddersfield’s textile past.

But the plans haven’t been well received by Huddersfield Civic Society whose members are said to be unanimous that the planning application is “unfortunate and misguided.”

Society chairman Chris Marsden said: “In planning terms it is difficult to see any justification in the application.

“It does nothing to enhance the conservation area.

“The Wilkinson’s shop canopy and the grey concrete of the 1960s Hammerson development on the other side of the street are not elements of townscape that should be celebrated.

“For years, at District Committee and Scrutiny the civic society has called for a strategic approach to the management of New Street.

“No consultation has been offered. Instead the council has paved over flower beds that are monuments to failure, shows poor use of materials, dumps plastic tubs of inappropriate planting, leases out space for ugly billboards and fails to deal with the outsized trees.

“We certainly don’t need ineffectual tacky sculpture that invites play and then forbids it.”

Mr Marsden described the proposed gloss stainless steel sculpture as “high maintenance.”

“Can Kirklees Council afford an officer who will keep the work graffiti-free, clean and polished?

“We call upon Kirklees Council to withdraw the application and start consultation on strategically improving New Street.”

Last month Kirklees Council said it intends to install public art to improve the look of the streets of the borough.

A piece is also planned for Cross Church Street as part of the extension of the Kingsgate Centre.

A council spokesman said the £25,000 cost for the scheme has come from the government’s High Street Innovation Fund.

The spokesman said: “The design came about after the artist spent some time in the town experimenting with different ideas last summer.

“The sculpture is made of metal and has a naturally mirrored finish which will reflect the landscape around it. It will be a conversation piece that will encourage people to slow down and look at it again.”

Consultation on the plans ends on March 24.