A plan to enhance Huddersfield town centre with public art is set to begin with a new sculpture at New Street.

Kirklees Council has unveiled a proposal to install a four-metre-long reflective, curved piece of metalwork in place of a raised flower bed close to the Post Office.

It will become a focal point for the area amid plans to boost the rundown end of New Street through the launch a new street market.

The piece, dubbed “Huddersfield Conversation” by David Boultbee, is described as a flowing band of mirrored stainless steel.

The “ribbon” look of the sculpture is designed to pay homage to Huddersfield’s textile past and its location, nestled in the hills and valleys of Yorkshire.

It will provide reflective “vignettes” of the surroundings – shoppers and the hills above town.

The artist commissioned by Kirklees says: “The work is intended to encourage pause, interaction and dialogue about the town, its architecture, its place.”

Kirklees has lodged planning permission for the work to be permanently installed on a plinth modified from the now defunct flower bed.

If given the green light, the piece will be manufactured by Lockwood based metal fabricators, G&D Enterprises Ltd.

Kirklees Council has said it intends to install public art to improve the look of the streets of the borough.

A piece is also mooted for Cross Church Street as part of the extension to the Kingsgate Centre.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said the £25,000 cost for the scheme has come from the government’s High Street Innovation fund.

The spokesperson said: “The design came about after the artist spent some time in the town experimenting with different ideas last summer.

“The sculpture is made of metal and has a naturally mirrored finish which will reflect the landscape around it.

“It will be a conversation piece that will encourage people to slow down and look at it again.

“Anyone who wants to comment on the planning application can do so until March 13.

“The decision on the planning application will be made at the Huddersfield planning sub-committee at a date to be agreed after the consultation period has closed.”

New Street has suffered decline since the last recession with many retailers going bankrupt or moving their stores elsewhere.

Big name firms to abandon the once high profile shopping area include Top Shop, HMV and Waterstones.