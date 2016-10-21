Login Register
Tracy Brabin's huge Labour victory in Batley and Spen by-election: Jo Cox's husband speaks out

  • Updated
  • By

All the other candidates lost their deposists

Tracy Brabin replaces Jo Cox as Batley MP
The husband of former MP Jo Cox has welcomed the fact that far-right candidates lost their deposits in the by-election triggered by her killing.

Former Coronation Street actress Tracy Brabin was elected Mrs Cox’s successor as Labour MP for Batley and Spen with an overwhelming 86% of the vote, in what she described as a victory for “hope and unity”.

Other mainstream parties did not stand in the by-election in the West Yorkshire seat, but Ms Brabin faced a challenge from nine independents and fringe candidates, including the hard-right National Front and British National Party.

The by-election result was announced at Cathedral House in Huddersfield at 1.45am today (Friday).

Her acceptance speech – which included a warm tribute to Mrs Cox who died after being shot and stabbed outside her constituency office in June – was greeted by noisy heckling from supporters of some of the defeated candidates, who all lost their £500 deposits after failing to reach 5% of the vote.

Brendan Cox, widower of Jo Cox addresses the rally in Trafalgar Square, central London
Brendan Cox, widower of Jo Cox addresses the rally in Trafalgar Square, central London

Congratulating Ms Brabin on her victory, Brendan Cox tweeted: “Great to see all the purveyors of hate lose their deposits.”

Earlier in the day he had urged the people of the constituency to use their votes to “show the world that hatred has no home in Batley &amp; Spen.”

Mr Cox also posted a picture of his late wife at the count on the night she was first elected in May last year, saying: “She was calm, serene and full of grace that night.”

Ms Brabin said: “This has been a difficult experience for all of us and tonight is a bitter sweet occasion for me. That this by-election has had to take place at all is a tragedy.

“I hope Jo will be proud tonight of our community. We have shown that we stand together with one voice choosing unity and hope.”

Turnout for the by-election was 20,567, or 25.78% – one of the lowest by-election turnouts since the Second World War.

Liberal Democrat president Baroness Brinton congratulated the Labour victor, adding: “This is an election we wish had never happened and this is why the Liberal Democrats decided not to stand.

“Parliament, public life more widely and a young family were robbed of Jo Cox . She was a strong, brilliant voice for progressive politics, and we are much poorer without her.”

Thomas Mair , 53, has been charged with 41-year-old Mrs Cox’s murder, possession of a firearm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

The results in full

ANTI, Corbyn – English Independence – 241

BRABIN, Tracy – Labour – 17,506

BUCKBY, Jack – Liberty GB – 220

EDMONDS, Richard – National Front – 87

FURNESS, David – BNP – 548

HIRST, Therese – English Democrats – 969

KHAN, Waqas Ali – Ind – 118

KITCHIN, Garry – Ind – 517

LOVE, Ankit – One Love Party – 34

MAYHEW, Henry – Ind – 153

