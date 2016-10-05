Trailer banned from tip because it has too many wheels

Kevin Sykes of Cliff, Holmfirth with his trailer that is banned from Kirklees tips

A man was banned from bringing his trailer to Kirklees tips – because it has too many wheels.

Firefighter Kevin Sykes, 61, of Wooldale, was using the 5ft 11in trailer to transport garden waste when he was turned away from Upper Cumberworth tip.

Kevin has been using the trailer for 14 years and had registered his vehicle on Kirklees Council’s website following new restrictions brought in this summer.

Officials said it was not allowed on tip sites as it was double-axled – meaning it has two sets of wheels – despite it being just inside the 6ft limit on trailer length.

And staff were still unswayed when Kevin took off two wheels and turned up at Meltham tip.

Kevin Sykes of Cliff, Holmfirth with his trailer that is banned from Kirklees tips.

Now Kevin, who relies on the sites to dispose of garden waste, has accused the council of “randomly specifying rules.”

A firefighter at Holmfirth Fire Station, Kevin said: “They’re just creating needless problems for people.

“I would like them to show a little more leniency, particularly to taxpayers who have been using trailers and vehicles for a long time.”

Kevin, who lives with wife Susan, 63, said he could empathise with residents threatening to fly-tip following a tightening of the rules.

The Examiner reported previously how Nick Gemzoe, of Holmfirth, was told he couldn’t use his converted camper van as it fell outside stringent regulations, and said he was considering joining fly-tippers.

Nick Gemzoe Nick Gemzoe's converted camper van

Kevin said: “It’s very wrong, but people will no doubt start to fly-tip.”

In July Bruce and Angela Jackson, of Beaumont Park, fell foul of the rules and were banned from Meltham tip because their trailer is over 7ft long.

A council spokesman said: “The council made the decision to limit commercial type vehicles in order to stop businesses from using the household waste sites to dispose of their rubbish.

“We have no obligation to dispose of commercial waste and it is unfair to expect the people of Kirklees to cover the cost.

Meet the Shepley family banned from going to the tip in their minibus

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“It is only very large commercial vehicles and large trailers that are prevented from accessing the site.

“The size restriction on double axle trailers and those over 6ft also help reduce congestion, and make it easier for vehicles to move around the sites.”