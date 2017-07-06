Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a ‘lovely lad’ who tragically died in Dewsbury Canal.

Conor Foley has been named locally as the man whose body was found in the water off Forge Lane, Dewsbury on Wednesday afternoon.

It is believed he had been reported missing by his family who desperately appealed on Facebook on Tuesday and through the police for help to locate him.

But as reported, emergency services made the grim discovery on Wednesday and his heartbroken family have since been informed.

News of the former Ravenshall School pupil’s death has shocked and saddened his friends in the local community who have taken to Facebook to pay tribute.

Oscar Apl posted: “RIP Conor, my thoughts and prayers are with your family. Such a loving and caring boy. I had the pleasure of knowing him since he was four, a kind caring boy, with a huge sense of humour.”

Mandy Byrne also posted on Facebook: “So sad RIP Conner our thoughts are with his family, lovely lad xx”

Niall Wilson also posted: “RIP lad hope you find peace god bless I know all the family condolences to all.”

Sharon Wilcock: “R.I.P Connor great kind hearted guy will be missed x”

Police have confirmed the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and formal identification is yet to take place.

Officers are continuing enquiries to establish the full circumstances. It comes after four deaths on the same stretch last year.

The Coroner’s Office has been notified.