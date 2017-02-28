Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What would get you cycling more?

The Kirklees Cycling Campaign think clearer maps of cycling routes, similar to a London Underground map, will help.

And the group behind the map hope Kirklees Council will soon adopt it.

KCC, which aims to promote cycling, say only a small part of the network is of a suitable standard to encourage more people to cycle.

But they believe there is cash available long term, with money from the Local Transport Fund, together with cash from housing and industry developers when they obtain planning permission.

John Lewis, of KCC, said: “There are two ‘tube’ maps one for Huddersfield town centre and one for the rest of Kirklees.

“Most of the routes currently exist but a great many of them are sub-standard in terms of being able to cycle safely and/or easily.

“The maps present a vision for what Kirklees ought to be like in 20 years time and aim to be a strategic network of cycle routes.”

The maps are designed to give budding and keen cyclists a better understanding of safe routes in and out of Huddersfield town centre.

They include main roads which have segregation for cyclists, quietways, canal towpaths, pavements where cycling is permitted, plus proposed improvements.

There is also a further map of cycling around Huddersfield town centre.

Mr Lewis adds: “They don’t show every road or track in Kirklees or the myriad of routes that can be linked to the routes on the maps.

“Existing roads which are considered unrealistic in making space for cycling routes are also not included. The routes on the maps are that KCC thinks the council should focus on in a incremental 20 year plan.

“The finance coming from a fair proportion of the funds available to the council for transport projects.”

He says other authorities have adopted similar maps, with Bath and Bristol cycling campaign groups creating a similar map.

KCC will present the maps to Kirklees councillors and highways and health teams soon.

It comes as CityConnect is working with Canal and Rivers Trust to upgrade the towpath of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal from Huddersfield town centre through to Golcar , which would benefit cyclists, especially those nervous of using the main road which runs parallel to the waterway.

A public meeting takes place today (Monday) at Handmade Bakery , Canal Side, Slaithwaite from 4pm-7pm, with further sessions planned on March 6 at Crosland Moor Community Centre (4pm-7.30pm) and March 6 at the Packhorse Shopping Centre 10am-2pm.