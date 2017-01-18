Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two schools in the same Holme Valley village are set to merge.

Honley Infant and Nursery School and Honley Junior School will become one school for pupils aged three to 11.

But while they will merge administratively, the two schools will retain their own buildings as they are only a few hundred metres apart.

The number of school places and teaching staff will remain the same also.

But the leadership of the school will change with just one head teacher and one set of school governors.

Kirklees Council will achieve this by effectively closing both schools and re-launching them as one 470 place school in May.

There will also be 48 part-time early learning places for nursery children aged 3-4 years.

A consultation with the community saw only one person oppose the idea.

The survey found most parents agreed that there was a benefit to removing the transition to a new school at age seven.

Many said they believed this would reduce the stress for parents also and allow siblings to go to the same school.

Officials say previous mergers have shown improved outcomes for the youngsters.

A decision on what uniform the pupils wear has not yet been made.