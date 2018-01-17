Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog owners are being urged to be vigilant after meat laced with nails was left on a path.

Several pieces of meat spiked with nails have been found by dog walkers on a path at the top of Wellhouse Lane in Mirfield.

A dog walker who found the meat on Tuesday branded those responsible as “sick” and has called in police. A second walker found more spiked meat today (Wednesday).

Other dog walkers said it was “horrifying” to think that they might live near the “swine” who had placed the meat on the path.

Several people aired their views on the Mirfield Matters Facebook page after photos of the meat were posted.

One woman said: “I’ve seldom seen anything so cruel and deliberate in my life.

“Whoever has done this is capable of so much more. I’m worried there are children in this psycho’s house.

“I really hope the police are treating this very seriously. If the idiot can do this to an animal, they truly need tracking down immediately. Keep your eyes peeled.”

The RSPCA has urged pet owners to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious to police.

RSPCA Inspector Emma Dingley, who covers the Huddersfield and Halifax areas, said it was difficult to understand why someone would do such a thing.

She called it an “obvious act of cruelty” which threatened the lives of all animals, including cats, foxes and dogs.

“It is just heartless and could cause horrendous suffering. I would urge people to remain vigilant and to report anything that seems odd to the local council and to police.”

Insp Dingley said it was hard to understand the motive, although it was possible that someone was angered by owners not cleaning up dog poo or allowing their animals to run free around livestock.

The Mirfield incident follows several others across Huddersfield in recent months.

In December pet owners questioned the motives of people who dumped cooked chicken in the middle of Farfield Road, Almondbury.

Last February raw chicken was found dumped in Beaumont Park.

In April last year dog walkers found raw chicken spiked with safety pins on Dryclough recreation ground in Crosland Moor.

And in 2015 the Examiner reported how potentially poisonous food was found dumped at Blackmoorfoot Reservoir, another area popular with dog walkers. Stephen Parr, of Linthwaite, lost seven-year-old terrier Spud after he ate contaminated food.