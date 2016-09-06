Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Thug shoots cat with crossbow bolt in Meltham

Stricken pet rushed to vets for emergency surgery

Pet cat shot with crossbow bolt in Meltham X-ray from Ashfield Vets

A cruel thug shot a pet cat in Meltham with a crossbow bolt.

Fleur the cat made it home with a bolt through her leg and was rushed to the vets.

Fortunately, she survived the ordeal after undergoing life-saving surgery.

Fleur was taken to Ashfield Veterinary Surgery in Meltham where vets carried out an x-ray which showed the bolt had gone clean through the leg, missing the bone.

Fleur immediately underwent hour-long surgery to have the bolt removed.

Michael Hunt, of Ashfield Surgery, said: “The cat has suffered an extremely serious injury. The biggest risk when she arrived was shock. She was clearly in discomfort.

“The team immediately stabilised her and gave her medication and transferred her to our Halifax branch for surgery.

“An x-ray was carried out which shows the arrow had missed the bone.

“If it had hit any other part of the body she would have died.

“Fortunately she’d not suffered too much blood loss. If it had struck the bone we would have been looking at the loss of a limb.

Pet cat shot with crossbow bolt in Meltham X-ray from Ashfield Vets

“It’s still unknown how the injury will affect her but the surgery was successful.

“The biggest risk now is infection. The leg is extremely swollen and could have tendon damage.”

Business operations manager Mr Hunt added: “I’ve been here three and a half years and I’ve not seen anything like it before.

“But I know animals have been treated with crossbow injuries and what my colleagues have found is that when there is one, there may be a number.

“This cat is lucky she has made it home and her owners have been able to get her treated.

Goose with beak ripped off rescued and taken to Ponderosa

“I would urge the public to be vigilant to incidents such as these.

“Clearly it is very distressing for her owners.”

Both the vets and the pet’s owners have reported the matter to West Yorkshire Police .

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

Today's top stories

Waste firm's fly-tipping warning Police shut off street after body find She helped undercover cops to buy drugs Send us your First Day at School snaps
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire named Best Actress at TV Choice Awards 2016

Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE)

It's the second time she's scooped the prize

Previous Articles

Goose with beak ripped off rescued and taken to Ponderosa

The Canada goose was found in a park by a dad who was told by witnesses a group of teenagers had attacked the bird - after previously killing one

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Places
Meltham
Halifax

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Camel Club, Byram Court, Huddersfield
  1. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Man suffers serious eye injury in attack at Camel Club in Huddersfield
  2. Huddersfield
    We could be facing a 'plague of flytipping' in Huddersfield
  3. Huddersfield
    Ex-sex worker Lisa Marie Maguire caught in police drugs 'sting'
  4. Crime
    Thief Paul Thornton caught red-handed stealing lead from a roof
  5. Penistone Line
    Parents warned after boy pictured walking on top of railway bridge 40ft above tracks at Shepley

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent