Pet cat shot with crossbow bolt in Meltham X-ray from Ashfield Vets

A cruel thug shot a pet cat in Meltham with a crossbow bolt.

Fleur the cat made it home with a bolt through her leg and was rushed to the vets.

Fortunately, she survived the ordeal after undergoing life-saving surgery.

Fleur was taken to Ashfield Veterinary Surgery in Meltham where vets carried out an x-ray which showed the bolt had gone clean through the leg, missing the bone.

Fleur immediately underwent hour-long surgery to have the bolt removed.

Michael Hunt, of Ashfield Surgery, said: “The cat has suffered an extremely serious injury. The biggest risk when she arrived was shock. She was clearly in discomfort.

“The team immediately stabilised her and gave her medication and transferred her to our Halifax branch for surgery.

“An x-ray was carried out which shows the arrow had missed the bone.

“If it had hit any other part of the body she would have died.

“Fortunately she’d not suffered too much blood loss. If it had struck the bone we would have been looking at the loss of a limb.

“It’s still unknown how the injury will affect her but the surgery was successful.

“The biggest risk now is infection. The leg is extremely swollen and could have tendon damage.”

Business operations manager Mr Hunt added: “I’ve been here three and a half years and I’ve not seen anything like it before.

“But I know animals have been treated with crossbow injuries and what my colleagues have found is that when there is one, there may be a number.

“This cat is lucky she has made it home and her owners have been able to get her treated.

“I would urge the public to be vigilant to incidents such as these.

“Clearly it is very distressing for her owners.”

Both the vets and the pet’s owners have reported the matter to West Yorkshire Police .

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

