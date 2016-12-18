Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends Tyler O’Hara and Ben Lomas hit on a messy way to raise some money – taking a bath in baked beans.

The nine-year-olds from Mirfield staged their fundraising stunt in Mirfield Co-op watched by family and friends.

And they raised hundreds of pounds for Ben’s cousin Zack Barrett, of Kirkheaton, who has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of brain tumour which means he has less than 18 months to live.

Five year-old Zack and identical twin brother Leo took delight in dousing Tyler and Ben with beans as they sat in a plasterer’s bath donated for the event by builders’ merchant Jewson.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Tyler’s mum Michelle O’Hara said: “They decided to do something for Zack’s Memory Fund. They had a discussion and chucked a few ideas around before deciding to do the ‘Bean Challenge’. They raised £163 from a bucket collection at the Co-op and they’ve raised almost £600 with their sponsorship forms. They got their teachers and classmates to sponsor them as well.”

After their escapade, both boys, who attend Lower Hopton Junior School, went back home for lunch – and opted for beans on toast.

Zack’s Memory Fund set up by parents Katie and Ryan has already raised more than £10,000 to create happy memories for the family and ease their financial burden as they care for Zack. Go to www.gofundme.com/zack-barrett .