A horror convention brought a Game of Thrones contortionist and a Dr Who actor to town.

The highlight of the Huddersfield Haunting, which was held at Kirklees College on Manchester Road, was Pixie Le Knot’s horror contortion routine.

Pixie, who played bendy Kayla on Game of Thrones, has performed on Britain’s Got Talent and in horror films The Devil Inside and It Never Sleeps.

Pixie, Sarah Louise Madison, who played a Weeping Angel in Dr Who and has starred in several horror films, and filmmaker Emma Dark met fans at the convention on Sunday.

Local author Nick Stead, who lives in Marsden, signed copies of his ‘Hybrid’ series of books and gave a reading of his latest short story ‘Marked for Death.’

Hundreds of people turned up for a pre-Halloween scaring but numbers were down on what organisers hoped for. The date of the event had to be changed to avoid a clash with Huddersfield Town’s game against Man United on Saturday.

Martin Ballard, who organised the event and the successful Huddersfield Comic Con, said: “It has been quieter than we wanted it to be.

“It’s down to a number of factors. The weather has been terrible, Town beat Man United and a few sore heads were expected!

“But for a first-time horror convention, it’s certainly set a level.

“The people who have been here have seemed to enjoy it, there’s been lots to do and Huddersfield Haunting II will be happening.”