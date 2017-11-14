Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother has cooked a different meal for her family every day this year in an effort to tackle fussy eating.

Beverley Haigh decided to challenge herself as a way of increasing the variety of dishes she cooks and broaden the types of food her family will eat.

Her blog, www.365mealsblog.wordpress.com was born, and it’s done wonders at mixing up the meals she dishes out to partner Paul, Cinnamon, aged 13, Lucas, nine, Mathilde, eight, and Jude, one.

The blog, which is vegetarian and vegan and can be adapted for meat-eaters, has plenty of recipes for mums and dads to use as inspiration too.

Beverley, of Meltham , said: “Fussy eaters is a subject that most parents can relate to but my journey has become even more challenging, with only myself to blame, by attempting to produce 365 different meals.

“I’ve really enjoy it, it has been a big challenge but I’ve been able to introduce foods that we may never have had before.

“On holidays I’ve researched local recipes and used some of them as inspiration too.

“Mathilde is still a little fussy, but I got her and the others involved in creating meal plans and it has definitely made a difference.

“It has reaffirmed the types of food she likes, what she definitely doesn’t like, and because she has had an input it’s encouraged her to try new things.”

Beverley juggles being a mum of four with her part time communications and marketing assistant job at the Lawrence Batley Theatre .

She set herself a few rules – no repetition, a home-cooked evening meal and trying new ingredients and flavours, including spices.

One recipe, for Tandoori Tofu Kebabs, saw her subtly introduce spice with ingredients the children already like.

In another meal for Vegetable Waterzooi she took inspiration from a trip to Bruges. Waterzooi is a chicken or fish stew-like dish, but she recreated a vegetarian version of it for the family using tofu instead of meat.

While it divided the family, the stock was used for a soup they enjoyed.

And it’s helped increase the fruit and veg count in her families meals too.

As autumn set in she made her children a Root Vegetable and Bean Stew with Herby Dumplings – eight types of vegetables, plus two types of bean were packed into the dish, which went down a treat.

She added: “I think I’ll continue into January then assess what has worked and been popular and plan our meals from there.”

Her partner Paul, a sales manager, and son Lucas, are both meat eaters so meat is often added to Beverley’s vegetarian dishes. It means many of her recipes are suitable for all.

For recipes inspiration and to see how Beverley gets on visit her blog www.365mealsblog.wordpress.com .