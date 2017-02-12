The video will start in 8 Cancel

“We do not stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”

That’s the motto of Mirfield toy shop boss Paul Kerfoot who is urging youngsters to put down their iPads and check out some of his vintage toys.

Paul, 50, has the quote from playwright George Bernard Shaw hanging on the wall of his tiny Nettleton Road premises.

The young-at-heart dad-of-two has indulged his dream of selling classic toys and games with a recently launched store called Emag – ‘game’ spelled backwards.

The idea was sparked as he had his hair trimmed at the barber’s shop next door to the former Mirfield Models shop.

Previous owner John Murphy sold model trains from the store for 17 years but passed away last year after a long battle with cancer.

Now Paul has taken on the shop and filled it with iconic toys including: Action Man, Subbuteo, Scalextric and, his personal favourite, Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story films.

“I always had a dream to do this one day when I’d retired,” he said.

“But I was having my hair cut next door and heard the shop was available.

“I thought I can’t wait until I’m 65.

“I wanted to have fun and enjoy myself and also give my wife and kids a break as I’m quite excitable.”

Paul is passionate about toys from the 1960s to the 1990s and his Subbuteo window display showing Town’s recent 2-1 victory over Leeds has been popular with passing fans.

He said: “A lot of the modern toys are not made that well or as good as the classics.

“The main thing I want is to try and get kids off their ‘blinkin’ gadgets.

“They spend so much time on these really exciting games and apps and everything else is boring by comparison.

“Let’s give them some alternative stuff – the undiscovered gems, the hidden treasures of yesteryear.”

Paul got most of his stock during a “mid-life crisis” when he was 40.

He started buying up vintage toys and games that he gave away as a child.

Ten years on and he has launched a shop to sell it all again.

But he admits the shop is also a bit of a “man cave” for him to indulge his interest in forgotten toys of decades gone by.

Some of the rarest items he has include a 1967 Bullet Man action figure, a 1964 Cowboys and Indians Waddington’s board game, and several Action Men and Subbuteo sets from the 60s and 70s.

Emag is open on Saturdays only.

Web: www.emag.guru