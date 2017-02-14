The video will start in 8 Cancel

A resident who captured video footage of a fire at his neighbour’s house has described feeling searing heat as the flames spread.

Colin Thornton dialled 999 after seeing flames coming from a neighbour’s garage on Victoria Springs, Holmfirth, on Monday afternoon.

He spotted the fire after hearing several loud bangs, thought to be items exploding in the garage.

“When I looked out, the fire was raging. I could feel the heat and I was worried about cars igniting. The flames were massive and I was worried it was spreading.”

Colin, who runs arts and fashion shop Aladdins in Holmfirth, called the fire brigade. He captured footage as fire crews tackled the flames.

The fire gutted the garage, damaged a house and two cars. It is thought to have started in a tumble dryer. Fire crews warned that appliances should not be left unattended.