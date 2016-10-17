Login Register
What is 'emotional intelligence' and why is Kirklees Council spending thousands of pounds on it?

Council hires consultants to build 'happy teams'

Civic Centre, High Street, Huddersfield.

Do you know your ‘emotional intelligence’ from your ‘personal brand’?

Well dozens of Kirklees Council staff do after thousands was spent on niche training more typical at advertising firms or internet giant Google.

Records released by the council show training firm Laughology was employed to deliver two sessions discussing “emotional intelligence” at a cost of £2,700.

The same firm gave bosses training on how to create happy teams and cultures worth £1,197.

Meanwhile, another independent consultant gave Kirklees officials a session dubbed: “Demonstrating Honesty Through Your Personal Brand” – invoicing the council for £1,000.

The council also spent £772 for Juliet Robertson to run a Dirty Teaching conference – “50 Shades of Autumn, on outdoor learning.”

In total the four sessions cost almost £6,000.

The progressive sessions are a stark contrast to the traditional image of red-tape heavy local government officials.

Julie Fothergill, head of training at Kirklees Council said: “The council is going through unprecedented change as it tackles the challenge of significantly less funding.

“Part of this change is to ensure that staff who continue to work for us are well trained with the right skills, attitudes and behaviours needed for the future.

“We want to be an organisation that is flexible and respectful of people, this is what local people tell us they want from us and what this training is for.

“To get the best value for money from these expert trainers the events were open to all staff at all levels. They form part of a wider approach to make sure that everyone understands not just what they need to do – but also the way that they need to do it.”

Meanwhile, the council’s expenditure on celebrities and other consultants in 2015/16 has also been revealed.

Kirklees Council leader reveals the cuts are far from over

Australian former paralympic swimmer Elizabeth Wright was paid £300 for two sessions at the Pageturners Children’s Reading Festival in March this year, while author Ben Ashcroft, who has written about his experiences in care, was paid £203 to take part in a targeted youth support awayday in May 2014.

CBeebies’ Rhyme Rocket appeared at the Huddersfield’s Christmas lights switch on in November 2015, but there was no cost to the council.

What is emotional intelligence?

Psychologists define it as the capacity to be aware of, control, and express one’s emotions, and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and empathetically. It is said that emotional intelligence is the key to both personal and professional success.

