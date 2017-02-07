What are West Yorks Police doing for Safer Internet Day?

West Yorkshire Police are backing a national campaign to keep children safe when using the internet.

The force, one of only a few to have a dedicated cyber crime team, is joining charities and other organisations to mark Safer Internet Day.

A recent poll carried out by the Safer Internet Centre, found that more than 20% of children aged from eight to 17 have been bullied with images or videos online, according to a new report.

As part of Safer Internet Day, schools are showing films to encourage pupils to use images and videos safely.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We live in an age when almost everyone has access to the internet through a laptop/computer, tablet or mobile phone.

“People almost lead a second life on the internet, doing much of their banking, shopping and communication there.

“The internet provides a mass of positive opportunities for people but it can also be used by criminals for negative reasons too.

“By taking some simple precautions though we can all stop these criminals in their tracks.”

To mark the campaign day the Force has organised a number of events across West Yorkshire.

Officers and staff will join O2 Gurus, the NSPCC and Barclay’s Digital Eagles at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds between 1pm and 5pm where they will be giving advice and information to members of the public.

The public are also urged to support the campaign on social media campaign which aims to make the internet a more positive place by sharing smiley emojis and smiley selfies.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Benn Kemp has also taken to Twitter to produce a short video about what the team are up to for the campaign day.

Insp Kemp added:“I would ask everyone to think about the content they post of social media, some of the comments they make to others and the impact they may have.

“If you are a victim of bullying, harassment or stalking online report this to the site itself through the reporting section and take a screen shot.

“I would advise you to speak with someone you trust about this.”

Cyber crime in its broadest terms involves criminals getting hold of personal information through a person’s computer or mobile phone.

For more information about Safer Internet Day go to www.saferinternet.org.uk/safer-internet-day/2017 and lookout for #giveasmile #SID2017/ #WYPSID on Twitter.