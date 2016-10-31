Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After the warmest Halloween on record in Huddersfield comes a cold snap – and the possibility of snow at the weekend.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said Huddersfield ‘basked’ in balmy temperatures of 18C (64F) on Monday, the warmest ever for Halloween.

But temperatures are set to plummet quickly from Tuesday onwards with rain likely on Saturday – Bonfire Night – and wintry showers and possibly snow over the highest hills on Sunday.

Paul said: “It has been very mild over the last couple of weeks culminating with record temperatures on Monday.

“It’s been very nice for those out trick-or-treating but come Tuesday we are seeing a notable drop in temperatures. It may be only 9C (48F) but that’s still only where it should be at this time of year.

“It’s going to come much colder this week with fresher, foggy mornings. However, if the fog lifts it will still feel quite pleasant.

“Low pressure will move in for Friday and on Saturday there will be rain in the morning and showers later and temperatures will be around 4C (39F) for Bonfire Night.”

Paul said the weather will turn wintry on Sunday with sleet at lower levels and the possibly the first snow of the season over the tops.

The rest of November is said to be unsettled and “pretty typical.”