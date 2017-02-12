Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating a mystery crash which saw traffic lights and metal railings demolished.

Officers were called to a crossroads in Woodhead Road, Berry Brow, on Saturday to deal with the mangled wreckage.

There was no sign of any vehicle when police arrived.

Officers from Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team posted pictures on Facebook and wrote: “Not sure how or why this happened.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”

Kirklees Council work crews turned out to remove the damaged railings and cone off the missing barriers.

The pelican crossing is across the road from the Laxmi Indian restaurant and the drama is believed to have happened around 2.15pm.

One person claimed the damage was caused by a tractor “going too fast round the corner.”

Meanwhile, a crash in Mirfield town centre saw a driver taken to hospital after her Fiat 500 car was in collision with a lorry in Huddersfield Road at just before 9am on Saturday. The woman was cut free by firefighters and taken to Leeds General Infirmary with suspected spinal injuries. A passenger escaped with minor injuries.

Another dramatic crash later on Saturday saw one car left wedged under another.

The vehicles collided at the junction of Lumb Lane and Huddersfield Road at Norristhorpe, Liversedge, opposite the former Yew Tree pub.

No one is thought to have been seriously injured.