The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major road above Holmfirth was shut on Sunday for the recovery of a lorry which skidded and crashed down a steep embankment days earlier.

The Woodhead Pass was shut for several hours to bring in specialists to lift the HGV which was left on its side after ploughing through barriers in icy conditions in the early hours of Thursday.

It’s not thought the driver was injured.

A dashcam video taken earlier in the week and shared by the HGV Dash Cam Footage Facebook page shows the lorry on its side.

The high-level road, which connects South Yorkshire to Greater Manchester, was shut in both directions on Sunday. Traffic officers had to wait several days so as to cause as little disruption as possible.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “The HGV settled on an embankment which could not take the weight of the crane that would normally recover the vehicle.

“Therefore a specialist recovery operation needed to take place which involved splitting the HGV into three sections – the cab, trailer and container – and each recovered separately.”