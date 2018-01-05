Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The dad of Yassar Yaqub shot dead by police on the M62 has instructed lawyers to prepare a private prosecution for murder against West Yorkshire Police .

Mohammed Yaqub, 60, of Crosland Moor, says he will launch the action immediately if he isn’t satisfied with the findings of an investigation into his son’s death.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has conducted an inquiry into Yassar’s death, just over a year ago.

Publication of the inquiry’s findings has been delayed until after the trial of a man who was in the car at the time Yassar was shot.

The results of the investigation may not be known until the second half of this year but Mr Yaqub wants justice for his son and is determined to get to the truth.

Businessman and property owner Mr Yaqub is represented by top barrister Michael Mansfield QC and met his lawyers this week.

After the meeting Mr Yaqub told the Examiner: “We have discussed the case and we have agreed that if we are not satisfied with the outcome of the IPCC inquiry we will pursue a private prosecution against West Yorkshire Police for the murder of my son.

“I have spoken with Michael Mansfield and he is confident. It does not matter what this will cost. This case will be fought all the way.

“All my family will contribute and if I have to sell a few properties off I will. I won’t let it go.”

Dad-of-two Yassar, 28, was shot in the front passenger seat of an Audi stopped by armed officers on the motorway slip road at Ainley Top on January 2 . A gun was later found in the footwell. A vigil was held on the slip road on the first anniversary on Tuesday night.

Mr Yaqub has already paid for his own post mortem examination and ballistics report on the gun and he says he knows as much – if not more – than IPCC investigators.

“Nothing will be a surprise to me and the IPCC say they want to hear what comes out in the trial but the man accused has given an account. I know more than them (the IPCC) in the real world.”

Mr Yaqub has declined to give details of what his reports have found but he said the ballistics report was “in our favour.”

He said the inquiry was about whether the police officer was justified in shooting his son at that point in time.

“We are talking about what happened at the point of pulling the trigger,” he said. “We don’t believe the officer could get a clear view. The window was tinted and it was dark. His vision is limited.

“Regardless of what Yassar was doing before it is all about what he was doing at the moment they shot him. At that moment he wasn’t doing anything wrong.

“In my view they shot him when they couldn’t see and for me that’s enough for a murder charge. Whoever was responsible it was more than one person.

“They have killed my son without thinking of the consequences.”

The IPCC, which is about to become known as the Independent Office for Police Conduct, declined to comment.