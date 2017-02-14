Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s good news for online shoppers as the Royal Mail’s Northumberland Street delivery office is to open Sundays.

The town centre pick-up and drop-off point for parcels, on the corner of Byram Street, will be open between 11am and 3pm starting this Sunday.

Sunday opening is designed to make it easier for online shoppers to get their parcels at a convenient time over the weekend.

It is also available as a drop-off point for sending stamped parcels and letters within the UK.

Mike Newnham, of Royal Mail said: “We are continuing to be more responsive to our customers and are providing even more options for people to receive items they have ordered online. Our extended opening hours initiative and additional Sunday openings is just one of the ways we are transforming our business to be more customer focused.

The new opening times are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7am to 12.30pm

Wednesday: 7am to 8pm

Saturday: 7am to 2pm

Sunday: 11am to 3pm.

Meanwhile, the Post Office said it had received interest from retailers about running a branch near to New Street Post Office, which is to close.

A detailed plan will be made public in due course and then subject to consultation - but it could be 18 months before any change is made. New Street will operate as normal until then.