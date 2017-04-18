Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Speeding drivers may soon have to pay a greater percentage of their weekly income as a fine.

From April 24 the way drivers will be fined for speeding is changing.

The maximum fine that can be issued by the courts for breaking the speed limit is currently £1,000.

But that limit will be hiked by 150% to £2,500 when the changes come into force on Monday.

There are three levels of fine depending how far over the speed limit the driver is.

A Band A fine is 25%-75% of a driver’s weekly income and applies to people speeding one-10mph over the legal speed limit of the road they are speeding on. It also comes with three penalty points.

A Band B fine is 75%-125% of a weekly income and applies to people speeding 11-20mph over the speed limit. Drivers can also be disqualified for seven-28 days or have four-six penalty points on their licence.

A Band C fine is 125%-175% of a weekly income and applies to drivers speeding 21mph or more above the legal speed limit.

A driver can also be disqualified for seven-56 days or have six penalty points issued.

Under the new rules drivers could also be disqualified for to 56 days for ‘driving grossly in excess of the speed limit’ according to the Sentencing Council.

The Sentencing Council said the move to raise penalties aims to ensure there is a “clear increase in penalty as the seriousness of offending increases.”

If you are a first time offender you may be offered the chance to take a speed awareness course which will allow you to dodge the penalty points. But that offer will not be extended to repeat offenders.

What else has changed?

There are also aggravating factors magistrates dealing with speeding drivers can consider. They are:

1) Previous convictions or speeding while on bail may see a greater punishment handed out by the court.

2) Offence committed on licence or post sentence supervision

3) Poor road or weather conditions

4) Driving LGV, HGV, PSV etc.

5) Towing caravan/trailer

6) Carrying passengers or heavy load

7) Driving for hire or reward

8) Evidence of unacceptable standard of driving over and above speed

9) Location e.g. near school

10) High level of traffic or pedestrians in the vicinity

There are some factors that may reduce the seriousness. They are:

1) No previous convictions or no relevant/recent convictions

2) Good character and/or exemplary conduct

3) Genuine emergency established