Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenage cousins who repeatedly raped two Huddersfield prostitutes have been told their sentences were not a day too long.

Lukasz Sienkiewicz, 18 and Daniel Sienkiewicz, 17, visited the red light district in the town twice last year, raping a sex worker on each occasion.

The victims were left with grave psychological scars, with one reporting that she had been left feeling suicidal.

Lukasz, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor , was sentenced to 14 years detention in a young offenders institution at Leeds Crown Court in June.

His younger cousin, of the same address, got 11 years and three months. He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, while Lukasz admitted three.

Yesterday (Thursday) they both asked top judges at London’s Criminal Appeal Court to cut their sentences, arguing that they had been treated too harshly.

Teenage cousins locked up for 25 years for brutal rape of Huddersfield sex workers

Lady Justice Hallett, Mr Justice Wilkie and Mr Justice Holroyde heard that the cousins first visited Huddersfield’s red light district in September last year.

They picked up a sex worker and took her to a secluded spot on the pretence that they were going to pay her for oral sex.

The victim was handed £15 but, after she performed a sex act on one of them, they refused to give her the rest of the money she was owed.

Both proceeded to rape her and the victim later said she had “wondered whether they would beat her, kill her or set her on fire.”

She described what happened as “the worst experience of her life”, saying she was “terrified and thought she would die” and now feels “suicidal.”

The pair returned to the red light district the following month and raped another prostitute in very similar circumstances.

That victim later said she now “can’t sleep” and has “lost all her self-confidence.”

Lawyers for the pair today argued their sentences were too long, given their tender years.

But Mr Justice Wilkie disagreed, and refused both their appeals.

He said: “This was a most serious example of rape. Lukasz was the instigator and physically played the more dominant role, but the two acted together with a significant degree of planning.

“Aggravating features included the deliberate targeting of sex workers because they were vulnerable and the fact that the offences were committed on two separate occasions against two different victims.

“These are young offenders and these are very long sentences for young men.

“However they were guilty of very serious offences which caused lasting harm to both their victims.

“They knew what they were doing and the fact that they carried out a second visit to the red light district adds very substantially to the overall gravity of the offending.

“It is impossible to find fault in the approach of the sentencing judge.”