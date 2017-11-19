Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters are worried that direct trains from Slaithwaite and Marsden to Manchester are set to be slashed.

Now there will be a public meeting next Wednesday (Nov 22) for people to talk about this and other railway concerns.

Gary Godolphin, secretary of SMART, (Slaithwaite and Marsden Action on Rail Transport), said: “Local train services are changing from May 2018. This will have a particular effect on services to and from Slaithwaite and Marsden.

“This is an opportunity to hear about and discuss the proposed changes and to express your views on their likely impact.”

The changes that will be likely to happen include:

* A reduction in morning and evening peak time services towards Manchester impacting on daily commutes

* ‘Skip stopping’ resulting in making travel between local stations (such as between Marsden and Slaithwaite) more difficult

* Services terminating at Piccadilly rather than Victoria making journeys to Spinningfields and Salford Quays longer

* Busier services coming from and going to longer distances, potentially resulting in overcrowding

Gary added: “Please come along to this event to voice your concerns and ask questions about these and other changes that may impact your commute or leisure activity.”

Representatives from both First TransPennine Express and Northern Rail will be there along with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Network Rail.

The meeting will be at Slaithwaite Civic Hall at 7.45pm.

People can join SMART by searching for Slaithwaite Marsden Rail Action on Facebook or contact info@smart-rail.co.uk