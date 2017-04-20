Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brick, which allegedly formed part of the infamous Storthes Hall Mental Hospital, is up for sale on eBay.

Apparently the shower block of the hospital, near Kirkburton, was built of Brookes bricks.

And this slab of clay, which formed part of the facility, is on sale for £20.

The macabre item, listed on eBay’s ‘really weird’ section, is described by its seller as ‘a really grim, thought-provoking piece of medical history’.

The vendor adds: “A brick from the now long gone Storthes Hall Hospital, the brick has a white side that would have been on the inside of the building.

“It is stamped Brookes (the makers). Underneath it has stains, and marks, and God knows what memories attached to it.”

The seller concludes it is an ‘awesome item.’

The brick will have been made by Edward Brooke & Sons which owned the Fieldhouse fire-clay works at Fartown.

The business was listed in trade directories from 1857 to 1917.

Founded as an asylum in 1904, Storthes Hall in Kirkburton treated patients for 87 years.

In the early part of the 20th century, part of the hospital was devoted to treating shell-shocked World War One soldiers, but most of the patients were ‘pauper lunatics’ who were detained under the Lunacy Act 1890.

The site has been approved for redevelopment as a retirement village since 2005 but is still empty except for a handful of derelict buildings including the main building.