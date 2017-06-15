The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work will start 'straight away' on Huddersfield’s ambitious HD One project – as developers pledged to make the £100m scheme a reality by 2020.

Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd (KSDL) has taken another step towards creating a major leisure and retail venue alongside the John Smith’s Stadium by signing a joint venture agreement with Elland-based Commercial Development Projects Ltd (CDP).

The two firms have set up a new company, The HD One Kirklees Ltd, chaired by former KSDL chairman and Kirklees Council leader Sir John Harman.

KSDL – made up of Huddersfield Town, Huddersfield Giants and Kirklees Council – has also been working exclusively with CDP’s sister company, Marshall Construction, to finalise the scheme.

A plan to deliver HD One was presented to the board of KSDL in May. It envisages preparatory work starting “straight away” with a complete date of 2020.

However, elements of the scheme, such as extra car parking and a £13m four-star Radisson hotel, are expected to open earlier.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The completed scheme will also feature a snow sports centre featuring a state-of-the-art artificial ski surface designed and installed by Holme Valley-based Briton Engineering.

Ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl and major restaurant chains Nando’s, Five Guys and Zizzi have already signed up for the 20-acre site.

KSDL has previously stated that HD One will create 500 permanent jobs with about 700 jobs in the construction phase.

It says the 240,000sq ft scheme will have the potential to generate 4m visitors a year for the stadium complex – which also includes the Odeon cinema, Kirklees Active Leisure’s health and fitness club, Costa Coffee, Pizza Hut and the Rope Walk pub.

Gareth Davies, managing director of KSDL, said: “It is very exciting to now be moving towards the delivery stage of The HD One.

“The scheme has required a huge amount of planning, including ensuring that we do not disrupt the operations of our various partners and tenants at the stadium.

“However, The HD One will provide Kirklees with a state of the art leisure destination facility that will pull people in from across the North. It will also create significant new employment."

Mr Davies added: “CDP are excellent and very experienced partners, whom we have been working with for some time. It is also very pleasing to be working with their sister company Marshall.

“Working with a local firm like them means that in addition to the permanent employment created, most of the construction jobs will be local as well. The scheme is real and we are totally committed to making it happen.”

Simon Marshall, group managing director of Marshall, said: “We are very happy to have entered a joint venture partnership with KSDL. As I told the board of KSDL, this is an excellent scheme and together we will make it a reality.”