A man has been jailed after kicking a tin of paint over his partner - his third assault on her.

Steven Key lost his temper as they decorated the rented Kirklees Council property in Deighton on September 28.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Key, 46, was upset after being locked out of the bedroom at the Shepherds Grove house.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “The prosecution’s account is that he entered the bedroom, picked up the can of paint and threw it at the window.

“She intervened and he threw the paint over her.

“There was a scuffle and she was pushed into doors and there was an injury to her head.”

Key, of Bishop’s Court in Berry Brow, claimed that he kicked the can at his partner rather than throwing it.

He pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

It was the 46-year-old’s third conviction for assaulting his partner.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said his client only started troubling the court in 2015 due to this relationship with the complainant.

He said: “They all happened when he was having a domestic with her.

“They are both heavy drinkers and she will ring police when she’s had a lot to drink.

“On the day they had been doing up the complainant’s rented accommodation and there was an argument over him being locked out of the bedroom.

“He’s kicked the can and cannot say how the injury to the head was caused.”

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “The two of you drink too much and when you do that violence spills out.

“This is your third time in court for this and you haven’t learnt from community sentences.”

Judge Fanning jailed Key for 56 days.