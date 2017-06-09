Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The predicted Conservative landslide victory did not materialise.

And since 10pm on Thursday when the exit poll was announced it has looked as though the country is heading towards a hung Parliament.

Counting is still continuing in some constituencies - but that has not stopped people Googling what is going to happen next.

So here we try to answer some of the burning questions on people's minds:

Who has won the election?

Counting is still under way, so it is impossible to say just yet. But it looks like no side will win an outright majority - in other words, accumulated enough MPs to form a government by themselves.

It is a tight race so far, after the exit poll projected that no party would have an overall majority but that the Conservatives would have the most seats.

If this scenario materialises then the Conservatives will have won the most seats, but would not have "won" the election - and could still find other parties able to keep them out of Downing Street by forming a coalition government.



How many constituencies are there in the UK?

There are 650 constituencies in the UK, each of which is represented by an MP.

What is a minority government?

A minority government is when a party in the House of Commons seeks to rule despite having fewer MPs than the sum of all the other parties put together.

This could happen if the Conservatives fail to win more than half the seats in the Commons (326 or more) and do not form a coalition with other parties to make up the difference.

What time will the votes be counted?

Most seats will be counted by early Friday morning, but the last will be finished by around midday.

What happened in Huddersfield and Kirklees

Labour held three seats and gained one in Kirklees making it a clean sweep of all four. The Conservatives took both seats in Calderdale.

The biggest story of the night was Thelma Walker taking the Colne Valley seat from the Tories. Former headteacher Thelma beat Jason McCartney by 978 votes - after some of the votes were recounted.