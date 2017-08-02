Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman accused of breaching her curfew order claims that she was at home the whole time.

Charlene Tack, of Hawthorne Terrace in Crosland Moor , pleaded not guilty to the breach.

The 32-year-old was handed the punishment in June for an offence of shoplifting.

She is alleged to have breached the order on June 27 by failing to make herself available for the installation of her curfew monitoring equipment.

Her solicitor Sonia Kidd explained to Kirklees magistrates that she lives in a back to back house.

Tack claims that she was in when officers attended to carry out curfew checks but they went to the wrong address.

Magistrates said that her trial will take place on October 6 and she was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.