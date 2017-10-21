Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man has been left with a head injury after a street brawl involving weapons.

Two groups of men fought in Northumberland Street in Huddersfield town centre shortly after midnight.

A man in his 20s needed hospital treatment but no one has been arrested.

Eyewitness Katie Whitehead said: “There was a horrendous attack outside Centro’s.

“It was massive brawl including up to eight people. Horrible men with batons were hitting each other.

“I’ve never felt so helpless.

“Huddersfield needs a serious wake up call to the mindless acts of violence that are happening more than ever.”

The incident kicked off on the first night of a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre , which was launched by West Yorkshire Police, Kirklees Council and local businesses.

It happened just hours after BBC Radio Leeds presenter Liz Green and Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman headed home from their early evening tour of the town centre . Liz has been criticising the state of the town on her show, saying it is unsafe at night-time, and Barry has been defending it.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call to Northumberland Street between 12 and 12.30pm to reports of an altercation between two groups of males.

“One male was taken to hospital with a minor head injury. He is believed to be in his 20s.

“A crime of affray has been recorded and enquiries will be continuing.”

Any witnesses to the incident should call the police on 101, quoting log 25 of October 21, 2017.