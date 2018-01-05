Huddersfield Town travel to Bolton Wanderers this weekend to face the Trotters in the third round of the FA Cup.

The cup competition gives Town a welcome break from Premier League action, with a number of David Wagner's men playing every match over the busty festive period.

The boss will likely rest key men such as Aaron Mooy, Christopher Schindler and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, with Jonas Lossl also expected to be rested at the Macron Stadium.

Michael Hefele could well step in to one of the centre back spots, while AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo could be handed a Town debut in the heart of the defence.

Those questions will likely be put to Wagner in today's pre-match press conference, and you can follow all the head coach's responses live right here.